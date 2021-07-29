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Vaccine Passports Are Coming, But Where Are They Going
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80 views • July 29, 2021
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Thank you and God bless
COVID-19 vaccine passports are coming. Is Canada ready?
https://archive.is/gstOd
Race for COVID-19 vaccine passports is on. Will Canada be left in the dust?
https://archive.is/9pjmp
Ontario considered digital COVID-19 vaccine passport plan, documents show
https://archive.is/EBhyj
Canada inching closer to COVID-vaccine passports
https://archive.is/VGsWF
TRUDEAU CONFIRMS THE GOVERNMENT IS WORKING ON NATIONAL CERTIFICATION OF VACCINATION STATUS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JGuXWex8JRke/
Covid-Status Certification
https://committees.parliament.uk/publications/6264/documents/69158/default/
CLEAR
https://www.clearme.com/how-it-works/
BLOCKCHANGE
https://blockchan.ge/blockchange-birth-registration.pdf
World Economic Forum
https://www.weforum.org/
THE FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oFZrZsHvkmeS/
TRACKED, TRACED AND CONTROLLED. WELCOME TO OUR FUTURE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TxH7twfwc4qc/
EUROPEAN COMMISSION PLANNED VACCINE PASSPORTS IN 2018
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TxB0RraZgbHA/
THEIR AGENDA IS OUR FUTURE, IF WE ALLOW IT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fNhRgZtR7WLc/
EXPLORING BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S9a8RQQF3ewC/
CANADA BORDER SERVICES AGENCY SEEKS BIOMETRICS EXPERT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VIBnocX3At8W/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TXUWNxWxDh5V/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
And on Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my efforts with a small donation through paypal.me/thedtrain72, buymeacoffee.com/thedtrain, an etransfer ([email protected]) or cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
COVID-19 vaccine passports are coming. Is Canada ready?
https://archive.is/gstOd
Race for COVID-19 vaccine passports is on. Will Canada be left in the dust?
https://archive.is/9pjmp
Ontario considered digital COVID-19 vaccine passport plan, documents show
https://archive.is/EBhyj
Canada inching closer to COVID-vaccine passports
https://archive.is/VGsWF
TRUDEAU CONFIRMS THE GOVERNMENT IS WORKING ON NATIONAL CERTIFICATION OF VACCINATION STATUS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JGuXWex8JRke/
Covid-Status Certification
https://committees.parliament.uk/publications/6264/documents/69158/default/
CLEAR
https://www.clearme.com/how-it-works/
BLOCKCHANGE
https://blockchan.ge/blockchange-birth-registration.pdf
World Economic Forum
https://www.weforum.org/
THE FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oFZrZsHvkmeS/
TRACKED, TRACED AND CONTROLLED. WELCOME TO OUR FUTURE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TxH7twfwc4qc/
EUROPEAN COMMISSION PLANNED VACCINE PASSPORTS IN 2018
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TxB0RraZgbHA/
THEIR AGENDA IS OUR FUTURE, IF WE ALLOW IT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fNhRgZtR7WLc/
EXPLORING BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S9a8RQQF3ewC/
CANADA BORDER SERVICES AGENCY SEEKS BIOMETRICS EXPERT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VIBnocX3At8W/
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