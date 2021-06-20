© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Consequences of Patriotism - Stefan Molyneux on Breaking The Set with Abby Martin
Follow
1
Share
Report
141 views • June 20, 2021
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, discusses media silence, increased terrorism, the enthusiasm of violence and true cost of the Iraq War with Abby Martin on the RT television show Breaking the Set.
For more information on Abby Martin or Breaking the Set, you can visit the following links:
http://rt.com/shows/breaking-set-summary/
http://www.youtube.com/user/breakingtheset
https://www.facebook.com/JournalistAbbyMartin
Iraq: A Decade of Hell: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtuk08E09cw
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Donations gratefully accepted at http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
For more information on Abby Martin or Breaking the Set, you can visit the following links:
http://rt.com/shows/breaking-set-summary/
http://www.youtube.com/user/breakingtheset
https://www.facebook.com/JournalistAbbyMartin
Iraq: A Decade of Hell: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtuk08E09cw
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Donations gratefully accepted at http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.