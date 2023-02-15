Create New Account
BLOOD ANALYSIS - NANO CHIPS IN VACCINATED BLOOD
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
Chips in vaccinated blood sample

The video starts with still images taken from video microscopy on 2-14-23 and 2-15-23 of a vaccinated blood sample on 11/02/22 from an individual who received the first two doses of Phizer and one Phizer booster. The images are from the sample 103 days later. 

vaccine injurygenocidedepopulationtranshumanismblood clotsbioweaponsinternet of thingsnano botsmrnahydrogelcbdcinternet of bodiesgraphene oxidenano lipid gelsnano computer chips

