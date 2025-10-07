BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump said he may invoke the Insurrection Act to deploy troops regardless of court rulings
114 views • 2 days ago

Trump said Monday he may invoke the Insurrection Act to deploy troops regardless of court rulings:

“We have an Insurrection Act for a reason. I’d do that if people were being killed and courts or governors were holding us up.”

Earlier today, a federal judge refused to block Trump’s plan to send National Guard units into Illinois — a move Illinois Governor JB Pritzker condemned as an “unconstitutional invasion.” The ruling allows the deployment to proceed while legal battles continue.

According to military officials, 200 Texas National Guard troops are set to arrive in the Chicago area this week. A similar deployment to Portland has been temporarily blocked.

Tensions are rising as the White House accuses protesters of insurrection, while local officials charge that federal forces are attacking demonstrators without cause.

ℹ️The Insurrection Act is a U.S. law that allows the president to deploy the military within the country during severe unrest, riots, or rebellion. It can be used when local authorities fail to maintain order, even if state governors object.

