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Monetary Metals Outlook for 2022
The Morgan Report
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100 views • March 01, 2022
Monetary Metals Outlook for 2022 | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

IN THIS REPORT, YOU’LL LEARN:

* Our price forecast for gold and silver in 2022
* What makes our price model accurate
* Why conventional precious metals analysis is wrong
* The most important macroeconomic factors to watch out for in 2022
* Our calls on inflation, interest rates, and the economic outlook for 2022
* An exclusive analysis of the economics of Bitcoin and its impact

ONE OF THE MOST ANTICIPATED PUBLICATIONS OF THE YEAR. HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT…

A detailed overview of our unique and proprietary framework for analyzing gold and silver markets that’s been highly accurate in predicting future price moves over the last ten years

All the macroeconomic conditions to watch out for in 2022. We explore inflation, interest rates, trade wars, economic nationalism, covid-19 lockdowns, lockdown whiplash effects, and green energy policies and their effects on the economy.

An analysis of the Fed’s decision to hike interest rates, what impact to expect, and if we’re ready to change the same call we made the last time they hiked.

A thorough look at the economics and impact of Bitcoin, what it tells us about our current investment landscape, and what its technology portends for the future.

A review of our historic price calls for precious metals and our forecast for gold and silver prices for the year ahead.
Watch this video on Monetary Metals Outlook for 2022, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Monetary Metals Outlook for 2022.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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