DRASTIC INCREASES IN PRICE AT HOME DEPOT
LetsBoGrandon
Published Yesterday

This is just one example. I'm wondering if there's other things that are doubling all at once? Or is this just a one off event? I literally went to go get supplies only to find that the edging I needed had doubled since last week. Is anyone else running into anything like this? Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

preppingsurvivalinflation

