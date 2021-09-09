What the Prophets Are Saying Concur

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/09/timothy-dixon-august-2-2021.html
Timothy Dixon Sept. 2, 2021, Bo Polny Sept.3rd, Deborah Williams Sept. 4th Prophesies
Powerful Prophetic Word! "AMERICA, REJOICE! You Will Soon Awaken From A Bad Dream!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sAwaNjVbrA4&;t=5s
President Donald Trump #donaldtrumppresident Rome's lie of the Resurrection
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fsg0tpyozFk&;t=1796s
IT BEGINS!! All Hell Breaks Loose, "Thy Kingdom Come, Thy Will be Done"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lu3P_eUHHwk&;t=2565s
Jubilee, Harvest, Everything is going to be New.