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It’s FAKE - Don’t Be A SUCKER
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1054 views • December 10, 2020
This VIDEO IS FAKE, IT’S NOT BILL GATES and IT’S NOT THE CIA. Fucking ASSHOLES are spreading fake news which hurts the credibility of Real Facts such as the Fall of the Cabal. If you see anyone spreading this fake shit as real, call them out for what they are, Liberal PSYOP Shills.
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