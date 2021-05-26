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Eat love Pray: The Satanist investigating and acquitting themselves (as in Denmark) [26.05.2021]
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41 views • May 26, 2021
@EatlovePray11: 'Hear that, doctor Fraudci? Thats el sound of big, beautiful walls closing in on your asso...'
Note: Hey All and @EatlovePray11 exactly the same thing is happening in Denmark for years if nor forever, the Satanists in the parliament and municipalities are investigating and acquitting themselves, including the judicial system (the elite/satanists hold the hand over each other) something I have documented for years here in Denmark. Everybody knows it but nobody says anything
'Your silence means consent'- Plato
https://twitter.com/i/status/1397612917768572928
https://twitter.com/EatlovePray11/status/1397612917768572928
Note: Hey All and @EatlovePray11 exactly the same thing is happening in Denmark for years if nor forever, the Satanists in the parliament and municipalities are investigating and acquitting themselves, including the judicial system (the elite/satanists hold the hand over each other) something I have documented for years here in Denmark. Everybody knows it but nobody says anything
'Your silence means consent'- Plato
https://twitter.com/i/status/1397612917768572928
https://twitter.com/EatlovePray11/status/1397612917768572928
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