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Soil Testing Our Off Grid Homestead Dirt | How To Read An At Home Soil Test | Part 2
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90 views • March 12, 2022
Today is part 2 of 2 about soil analysis and today we will show you how to do a basic free soil analysis at home and show you the results of our new homestead property.
If you are considering buying off grid or homestead property be sure to subscribe to our channel so you can follow our journey!
READING THE LAYERS:
Top Layer: These will be your organics. Our test showed we had very little organics which was not surprising. We will know that we will have to amend our soil with compost, manure, and other organic materials.
Second from Top Layer: This is going to be your clay content. We were very happy to see we had approximately 30-40% clay content. This is great for building rammed earth, earth bag, and hyperadobe bag homes.
Second from Bottom Layer: This is going to be silt which is comprised of rock and mineral particles and is typically smaller than sand.
Bottom Layer: This is going to be your sand layer. Our soil looks to be about 50% sand which we are very happy with! We were hoping for that ratio of 1.5-2 parts sand to 1 part clay…yay!
Now we want to respond to a viewer comment: In Episode 6 Mike P brought up a good point when he said “If you are not going to live there you need to think about vandalism. It would be bad if you start on your house and vandals destroy what you start.” This is excellent advice and we definitely will cover that in a future video.
Thanks for watching today…in our next episode will be diving a little bit deeper about selecting your off grid property and will get more detailed in choosing your homestead or off grid property.
Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Facebook: www.facebook.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Instagram: www.instagram.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tworebelsoffgrid
BitChute: www.bitchute.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Rumble: www.rumble.com/tworebelsoffgrid
YouTube: www.youtube.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Music by: Tunepocket
Video Editing by: iMovie for Windows
All the artwork for this channel are original creations by Doug
If you are considering buying off grid or homestead property be sure to subscribe to our channel so you can follow our journey!
READING THE LAYERS:
Top Layer: These will be your organics. Our test showed we had very little organics which was not surprising. We will know that we will have to amend our soil with compost, manure, and other organic materials.
Second from Top Layer: This is going to be your clay content. We were very happy to see we had approximately 30-40% clay content. This is great for building rammed earth, earth bag, and hyperadobe bag homes.
Second from Bottom Layer: This is going to be silt which is comprised of rock and mineral particles and is typically smaller than sand.
Bottom Layer: This is going to be your sand layer. Our soil looks to be about 50% sand which we are very happy with! We were hoping for that ratio of 1.5-2 parts sand to 1 part clay…yay!
Now we want to respond to a viewer comment: In Episode 6 Mike P brought up a good point when he said “If you are not going to live there you need to think about vandalism. It would be bad if you start on your house and vandals destroy what you start.” This is excellent advice and we definitely will cover that in a future video.
Thanks for watching today…in our next episode will be diving a little bit deeper about selecting your off grid property and will get more detailed in choosing your homestead or off grid property.
Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Facebook: www.facebook.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Instagram: www.instagram.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tworebelsoffgrid
BitChute: www.bitchute.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Rumble: www.rumble.com/tworebelsoffgrid
YouTube: www.youtube.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Music by: Tunepocket
Video Editing by: iMovie for Windows
All the artwork for this channel are original creations by Doug
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