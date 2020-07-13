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EP-4 Divide & Conquer - News From the Bunker
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37 views • July 13, 2020
Today's episode deals with the rising crime waves across America in its largest cities that have decided to de-fund their police departments. Marc also discusses the struggles of returning to work under the "new normal" social distancing and cleaning conditions and the affects that it is having on workers. On a lighter note the new camping craze that is sweeping the nation will be looked at more closely.
Check out our website for news, reviews and education!
https://TuckerSurvival.com/
News From the Bunker Podcast on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Xl3zayxhfYUyvn3Y9SDeV
Produced by MBJ Media Services
https://mbjmedia.com/
Music courtesy of Stanley Jay Tucker
https://stanleyjaytucker.com/
Check out our website for news, reviews and education!
https://TuckerSurvival.com/
News From the Bunker Podcast on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Xl3zayxhfYUyvn3Y9SDeV
Produced by MBJ Media Services
https://mbjmedia.com/
Music courtesy of Stanley Jay Tucker
https://stanleyjaytucker.com/
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