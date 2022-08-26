Imprisoned Officer's Wife Speaks Out: Jailing Good Cops While Violence & Murders Surge

Stew Peters Show





August 25, 2022





The Elite's have declared war against the police, and now America is falling apart.





Keelin Darby joins the show to detail the unfair arrest of her husband Ben Darby, an Alabama officer who is being jailed for a "suicide-by-cop" case.





Ben is facing political persecution, as the courts withhold exculpatory evidence for the jury.





Go to: https://standwithdarby.com/ to support Ben and Keelin in their fight against the Elites!





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Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/sp

Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/





Righteously stand against vaccine tyranny by supporting Christopher Key:

https://www.vaccine-police.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: https://zstacklife.com/





CACOA is a super food, and may be the missing link to strength and happiness. Buy it now: https://shop.earthechofoods.com/stew





Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters





See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows





Check out Stew's store:

https://stewmerch.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1hc453-imprisoned-officers-wife-speaks-out-jailing-good-cops-while-violence-and-mu.html





==========================

Stew Peters Show





August 25, 2022





Trump’s former CDC director EXPOSES CDC fraud from the inside. The CDC is no longer a public heath agency, but it is now a political arm of the government! The CDC doesn’t feed science to us, it just feeds us junk.





Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/sp.





Righteously stand against vaccine tyranny by supporting Christopher Key: https://www.vaccine-police.com/!





Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/sp

Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/





Righteously stand against vaccine tyranny by supporting Christopher Key:

https://www.vaccine-police.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: https://zstacklife.com/





CACOA is a super food, and may be the missing link to strength and happiness. Buy it now: https://shop.earthechofoods.com/stew





Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters





See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows





Check out Stew's store:

https://stewmerch.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1hc8yp-breaking-exclusive-trump-hhs-senior-official-i-was-brought-to-dismantle-the.html



