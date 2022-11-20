Create New Account
The Maniacs Get Ready to Indict Trump | Buck Sexton Podcast
GalacticStorm
Published 8 days ago |
11/18/2022 A huge announcement today from Merrick Garland, he is appointing a special council to oversee the criminal probes of Donald Trump. Buck breaks down this overreach from the Biden DOJ. Plus the libs are trying to put Nancy Pelosi on a pedestal after she announces she won’t run for leadership and the woke meltdown over Twitter continues. 

Podcast: https://omny.fm/shows/the-buck-sexton-show/the-maniacs-get-ready-to-indict-trump

demsleftbuck sextonmerrick garlandindict trump

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
