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The Last World War | The Crowhouse
The Prisoner
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504 views • March 29, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers shoot Russian prisoners of war in the legs and afterwards give them a severe beating
https://gab.com/TankA79/posts/108030127980444514

Severe Weather Update: heavy rainfall & life-threatening flash flooding for SE Qld & NE NSW - 28 Marh 2022
https://youtu.be/pJDI6vlBFts

What's Really Happening With the Australian Fires (and now floods)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KFPng-7ZaXo/

Black Leopard and The Animal Communicator, Anna Breytenbach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wL--zc1KIxk

Anna Breytenbach Animal Communicator Full Documentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2vhV63lx2k

Prezence Music - Losin Dey Mind (End Clip)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G9doKH0fBrU

Crypto 101: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-crypto-vigilante-embed/61d5d4dff09e0/

Investing In Junior Mining Companies: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/61cf75a2baa87/

Jeff Berwick Special Stock Pick: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/6166decd93629/

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

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Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/MV4O1YYObvHG/
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