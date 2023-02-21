NEW MAJORITY IN CONGRESS TARGETS CDC & WHO IN 2023 from TheHighwire.com

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/new-majority-in-congress-targets-cdc-who-in-2023/
As Biden announces the coming end of the Covid Public Health Emergency in the US, the new majority in Congress appear to not be letting agencies off the hook. The past three years of remarkably poor public health policy have placed the CDC, WHO, and Social Media companies in the sights of numerous committee investigations, and new legislation seeking answers and medical freedom.
#Congress #CDC #WHO #Accountability #Truth #Freedom
POSTED: February 13, 2023