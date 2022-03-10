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Russian troops flying the Soviet military flag whilst clearing the highway to Kharkov. 030922
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102 views • March 10, 2022
SOVIET RE-UNION?
Russian troops flying the Soviet military flag whilst clearing the highway to Kharkov.
Makes sense.
Soviets vs Nazis (NATO & Azov)
HISTORICAL RELEVANCE:
These Russian troops are NOT communists, these modern day Russian troops are evoking the spirit of their Red Army Veteran forefathers who exactly 79 years ago in march of 1943 fought a heroic Battle of Kharkov involving 1400 Soviet and German tanks.
Russian troops flying the Soviet military flag whilst clearing the highway to Kharkov.
Makes sense.
Soviets vs Nazis (NATO & Azov)
HISTORICAL RELEVANCE:
These Russian troops are NOT communists, these modern day Russian troops are evoking the spirit of their Red Army Veteran forefathers who exactly 79 years ago in march of 1943 fought a heroic Battle of Kharkov involving 1400 Soviet and German tanks.
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