BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball - Fact After Fact - No Fluff - (2024 Remastered Edition)
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
157 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • 1 day ago

It is easier to fool someone than to convince them they have been fooled.  Feel free to quote me on that.   No one's ever ready to hear the empirical scientific evidence contained in this captivating, fast paced, documentary film, but we did what we had to do, and now you have to do it, too (sorry I was going more for the rhyme there than a logical statement, but you catch my drift).  (I'm well aware the rhyme was sub-lame, lamer than lame, but might that not be wherein, lies the true beauty?  Fuckin' a.  It's so bad, that it's good, is how that works). 

And with that, I've effectively set the stage for everyone to enjoy the show.... so please, do so.  Having the very foundation of your perception of reality, shattered into a million pieces, sounds bad I know, but it's pretty fun.  You'll be alright.  Simply unlearn everything you've ever learned about the true nature of our world, and then re-learn everything with the correct science-backed knowledge base, starting from square one, and that's it.  Sure, you might lose some friends, and some family members might disown you, but it's totally worth it.  Trust me.  There's no finer, unheard of, anonymous, stranger, out there on the internet, than myself.  I can assure you of this. 

My middle name should've been "Master of Persuasion", but I don't want to toot my own horn here so forget I mentioned it.  Besides, saying "toot toot" sounds so gay, anyway, so no way, will I say, that, today, Jose.  

Good evening, ladies and  gentlemen.  You're a good audience.  Thank you.  Thank you very much.

Keywords
scienceeric-dubay200-proofs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The silent alarm: Why hand numbness demands your attention

The silent alarm: Why hand numbness demands your attention

Willow Tohi
Pesticide-drenched soils STARVE HUMANITY by killing soil microbiomes and harming nutrient assimilation

Pesticide-drenched soils STARVE HUMANITY by killing soil microbiomes and harming nutrient assimilation

Lance D Johnson
The silent accelerator: New research reveals obesity fuels alzheimer&#8217;s at a terrifying pace

The silent accelerator: New research reveals obesity fuels alzheimer’s at a terrifying pace

Ava Grace
Microscopic robotics: Tiny machines now sense, think and act autonomously

Microscopic robotics: Tiny machines now sense, think and act autonomously

Patrick Lewis
Study: Ancient Earth&#8217;s atmosphere may have rained down life&#8217;s essential building blocks

Study: Ancient Earth’s atmosphere may have rained down life’s essential building blocks

Kevin Hughes
Coconut water shows promise in inducing remission for ulcerative colitis patients, study finds

Coconut water shows promise in inducing remission for ulcerative colitis patients, study finds

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy