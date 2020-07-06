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Coronavirus Numbers Purposefully Inflated By The CDC
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22 views • July 06, 2020
The COVID -19 Hoax is taking on monstrous proportions under the watch of none other than the CDC. During a May 18, 2020 meeting of the Collin County, Texas Commissioners Court, officials detailed a new method for counting COVID-19 cases. The footage reveals that the State of Texas is being directed by the CDC to inflate infection numbers.
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