The Blood of Jesus and Cosmetics: Before Life and After. Part 2

traffickedtotriumph.com [email protected] NOTE: I accidentally flip-flopped the videos when numbering them. But there will be another part coming out that I referenced. Being covered by the blood instead of cosmetics. Faith in God over makeup. Before life and after. A one-year progress report from my husband's perspective of God working to transform me and what he's noticed. "Your adornment must not be merely external—with interweaving and elaborate knotting of the hair, and wearing gold jewelry, or [being superficially preoccupied with] dressing in expensive clothes; 4 but let it be [the inner beauty of] the hidden person of the heart, with the imperishable quality and unfading charm of a gentle and peaceful spirit, [one that is calm and self-controlled, not overanxious, but serene and spiritually mature] which is very precious in the sight of God." (1 Peter 3:3-4 AMP) "Charm is deceptive, and beauty does not last; but a woman who fears the LORD will be greatly praised." (Prov 31:30)