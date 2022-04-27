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Finally, after almost eight years, I returned to my homeland, in Kherson. I went to the Eternal Flame in the Park of Glory, to lay flowers to the Unknown Soldier..... Ukraine. 042622
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80 views • April 27, 2022
The following was translated from Russian to English:
Dear friends!
Finally, after almost eight years, I returned to my homeland, in Kherson!
In the first case, I went to the Eternal Flame in the Park of Glory, to lay flowers to the Unknown Soldier.
I can not give you what emotions I have!
Even tears rolled down his cheeks from the waves. Thank you, Russians! A low bow to you to the earth!
For the liberation of my homeland from the sales, collaborating, Nazi authorities!
Thank you to all my friends and subscribers who have helped me all these years!
I can only say that I will not let you down! We will restore all the monuments of the real heroes - liberators from the Nazi occupiers.
Who does not remember the history and its past, those peoples have no future!
Thank you!
Sincerely,
Alexey Zhuravko
@AlexeyZhuravko
Dear friends!
Finally, after almost eight years, I returned to my homeland, in Kherson!
In the first case, I went to the Eternal Flame in the Park of Glory, to lay flowers to the Unknown Soldier.
I can not give you what emotions I have!
Even tears rolled down his cheeks from the waves. Thank you, Russians! A low bow to you to the earth!
For the liberation of my homeland from the sales, collaborating, Nazi authorities!
Thank you to all my friends and subscribers who have helped me all these years!
I can only say that I will not let you down! We will restore all the monuments of the real heroes - liberators from the Nazi occupiers.
Who does not remember the history and its past, those peoples have no future!
Thank you!
Sincerely,
Alexey Zhuravko
@AlexeyZhuravko
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