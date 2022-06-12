Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 11:30, June 12, 2022 - English, Full Text

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.





💥Kalibr high-precision sea-based long-range missiles near Chortkov in Ternopol Region have destroyed a large warehouse of anti-tank missile systems, portable anti-aircraft missile systems and artillery shells supplied to the Kiev regime from the USA and European countries.





💥High-precision air-based missiles have hit 2 command posts, 15 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.





▫️The following have been destroyed: 1 Buk-M1 missile launcher near Barvenkovo in Kharkov Region, 1 airspace control radar near Slavyansk in Donetsk People's Republic, 1 target detection and tracking radar of S-300 anti-aircraft missile system near Krivoi Rog, and 2 batteries of multiple launch rocket systems near Zvanovka in Lugansk People's Republic and Zakotnoe in Donetsk People's Republic.





✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 3 strong points and 25 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration. The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 150 nationalists, 6 tanks, 5 field artillery mounts and 10 special vehicles of various purposes.





💥Fighter aviation have shot down 2 Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian air force in the Raigorodok and Cherkaskyi districts of Donetsk people's republic.





💥Russian air defence means have shot down 1 Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force near Dolgen'koe, Kharkov Region.





▫️Also, 8 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Boroven'ki, Druzhba in Luhansk People's Republic, Vladimirovka in Donetsk People's Republic, Brazhkovka, Bolshye Prokhody in Kharkiv region, including 1 Bayraktar TB-2 near Velikaya Kamyshevakha.





▫️In addition, 2 Tochka-U ballistic missiles and 3 Uragan multiple-launch rockets have been intercepted Kakhovka and Chernobaevka, Kherson Region, near Dolgen'koe, Sinichino, Kharkov Region, and Popasnaya, Lugansk People's Republic.





💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 248 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, 21 command posts and 37 firing positions of AFU artillery units.





▫️The attacks have resulted in the destruction of more than 320 nationalists, 5 armoured vehicles, 6 field artillery mounts and mortars, 15 special vehicles and 5 ammunition and fuel depots.

In total, 201 Ukrainian airplanes and 130 helicopters, 1,188 unmanned aerial vehicles, 338 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,514 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 508 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,870 field artillery and mortars, as well as 3,570 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.