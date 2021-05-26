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Situation Update, May 26th, 2021 - FULL - Vaccine tourism, CDC bribes dating apps, WHO threatens to unleash next pandemic
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103559 views • May 26, 2021
Today’s Situation Update returns to our traditional format, which is a single “full” podcast covering a wide range of topics. We tested the multi-part format for two days, and after listening to reader feedback, the solution is now obvious: A single podcast with a description that includes time stamps for where each topic appears in the podcast. (Thank you to the fans who suggested this.)

So starting from tomorrow, the daily podcast will feature timestamps in the description, allowing you to jump to the section you want to hear… or you can just play the entire podcast all the way through.

Today’s podcast covers “vaccine tourism” where people from Mexico and even Taiwan — which is its own country, not a territory of China — are flocking to the United States to get free death shots that are misleadingly labeled “vaccines.” Many people in Taiwan, Mexico and other countries have been brainwashed into thinking America’s vaccines are somehow better, not realizing that even in America, the vaccines are engineered as depopulation weapons to exterminate the human race through infertility and spike protein deaths.

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-26-vaccine-tourists-flock-to-america-to-receive-vaccine-death-shots.html

For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

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health freedombad medicinecdcamericausahealth ranger reportwhopandemicdnamedical tyrannycomplianceobedienceexterminationmedical police stateanti-vaxxerscoronaviruscovid-19plandemicmrnavaccine compliancesituation updatevaccine warsspike proteinsself-replicating vaccines
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