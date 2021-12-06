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The Paradigm of Money - New Documentary
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315 views • December 06, 2021
In this new documentary from Sean Stone and Peter Antico, we dive into the corruption of Wall Street - from the 2008 and 2020 transfers of wealth to the 1%, to the naked short selling of today and the crypto markets of tomorrow... featuring Max Keiser, Nomi Prins, Danielle DiMartino, Andrew Maguire, and many more.
Buy the movie today on www.theparadigmofmoneyfilm.com
To connect with Sean Stone and to find more of his work, please visit www.SeanStone.info
Buy the movie today on www.theparadigmofmoneyfilm.com
To connect with Sean Stone and to find more of his work, please visit www.SeanStone.info
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