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PLANNEDILLUSION NEWS ALERT - SURGE TESTING & IMMEDIATE JABS IN BOLTON (UK) BY THE ARMY - 21052021
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100 views • May 22, 2021
PLANNEDILLUSION NEWS ALERT - SURGE TESTING & IMMEDIATE JABS IN BOLTON (UK) BY THE ARMY - 21052021
A voice mail message reveals a disturbing new twist to the ongoing COVID DEPOPULATION tyranny.
Bolton in the UK has drafted in the army to assist with on the spot SURGE testing. If you register as positive you are
detained in detention tent and administered the Jab. It is believed that this approach will be used throughout the rest of
the UK.
More details are emerging, however the following links may prove useful
The Evening Standard
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/boris-johnson-bolton-army-north-west-indian-b935291.html
The Bolton News
https://www.theboltonnews.co.uk/news/19319533.surge-testing-vaccinations-extended-halliwell-central-bolton/
The Evening Standard
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/health/indian-variant-covid-five-london-boroughs-hillingdon-hounslow-brent-harrow-ealing-b936531.html?itm_source=Internal&;itm_channel=article_banner&itm_campaign=breaking-news-ticker&itm_content=2
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1atUtWkMFWJp/
A voice mail message reveals a disturbing new twist to the ongoing COVID DEPOPULATION tyranny.
Bolton in the UK has drafted in the army to assist with on the spot SURGE testing. If you register as positive you are
detained in detention tent and administered the Jab. It is believed that this approach will be used throughout the rest of
the UK.
More details are emerging, however the following links may prove useful
The Evening Standard
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/boris-johnson-bolton-army-north-west-indian-b935291.html
The Bolton News
https://www.theboltonnews.co.uk/news/19319533.surge-testing-vaccinations-extended-halliwell-central-bolton/
The Evening Standard
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/health/indian-variant-covid-five-london-boroughs-hillingdon-hounslow-brent-harrow-ealing-b936531.html?itm_source=Internal&;itm_channel=article_banner&itm_campaign=breaking-news-ticker&itm_content=2
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1atUtWkMFWJp/
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