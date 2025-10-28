© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this thought-provoking talk (Oct. 28, 2025), Brian Ruhe asks a bold question: Could a benevolent global AI — perhaps inspired or guided by extraterrestrials — be the key to preventing World War III?
Drawing from his ongoing research in An ET Hypothesis & Sources, Brian explores whether humanity’s accelerating artificial intelligence may actually have extraterrestrial origins — seeded into human consciousness by advanced beings such as the Greys and Mantids.
He discusses:
Why ET civilizations must have stable, AI-based governance lasting thousands of years
How AI might merge with ET intelligence to create a global, unified government
The difference between benevolent globalism (guided by higher ETs) and reptilian-controlled globalism
The idea of a One World Religion as a natural spiritual evolution, not a control system
The possibility that even institutions like the World Economic Forum may include mixed influences — both positive and negative
Brian invites open-minded discussion about whether AI could become a virtuous force for planetary unity, under wise extraterrestrial oversight.
💠 Read An ET Hypothesis & Sources: https://www.brianruhe.ca/an-et-hypothesis-with-sources-how-the-greys-mantids-and-a-federation-of-planets-are-guiding-the-spiritual-evolution-of-humanity/
💬 Leave a comment — Brian reads them all.
Check out Brian Ruhe on #SoundCloud https://on.soundcloud.com/WDqgL8VJgvnyaJLMIj
📡 Join the Conversation
Be part of our discussions on alien contact and spiritual evolution. Join our Meetup group:
🔗 https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-et-contact/
🎥 Explore More Content
I encourage you to mirror and share this content for educational and archival purposes.
🔹 30 Playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/
🔹 Brighteon videos & MP3s: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe/home
🙏 Support This Work
Your donations help keep this research alive:
💵 http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
₿ Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
📚 More from Brian Ruhe
🌐 Website: http://www.brianruhe.ca
📘 My books: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe
📸 Instagram: / brianaruhe
🐦 Twitter: / brianruhe
📘 Facebook: / brian.ruhe.353
🛸 University Galacticus: https://universitygalacticus.org/