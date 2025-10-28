BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Is It Preferable to Prevent WW III by Creating a Global AI with Absolute Power?
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
24 views • 21 hours ago

In this thought-provoking talk (Oct. 28, 2025), Brian Ruhe asks a bold question: Could a benevolent global AI — perhaps inspired or guided by extraterrestrials — be the key to preventing World War III?


Drawing from his ongoing research in An ET Hypothesis & Sources, Brian explores whether humanity’s accelerating artificial intelligence may actually have extraterrestrial origins — seeded into human consciousness by advanced beings such as the Greys and Mantids.


He discusses:


Why ET civilizations must have stable, AI-based governance lasting thousands of years


How AI might merge with ET intelligence to create a global, unified government


The difference between benevolent globalism (guided by higher ETs) and reptilian-controlled globalism


The idea of a One World Religion as a natural spiritual evolution, not a control system


The possibility that even institutions like the World Economic Forum may include mixed influences — both positive and negative


Brian invites open-minded discussion about whether AI could become a virtuous force for planetary unity, under wise extraterrestrial oversight.


Keywords
aiabsolute powerglobal ai
