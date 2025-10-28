In this thought-provoking talk (Oct. 28, 2025), Brian Ruhe asks a bold question: Could a benevolent global AI — perhaps inspired or guided by extraterrestrials — be the key to preventing World War III?





Drawing from his ongoing research in An ET Hypothesis & Sources, Brian explores whether humanity’s accelerating artificial intelligence may actually have extraterrestrial origins — seeded into human consciousness by advanced beings such as the Greys and Mantids.





He discusses:





Why ET civilizations must have stable, AI-based governance lasting thousands of years





How AI might merge with ET intelligence to create a global, unified government





The difference between benevolent globalism (guided by higher ETs) and reptilian-controlled globalism





The idea of a One World Religion as a natural spiritual evolution, not a control system





The possibility that even institutions like the World Economic Forum may include mixed influences — both positive and negative





Brian invites open-minded discussion about whether AI could become a virtuous force for planetary unity, under wise extraterrestrial oversight.





💠 Read An ET Hypothesis & Sources: https://www.brianruhe.ca/an-et-hypothesis-with-sources-how-the-greys-mantids-and-a-federation-of-planets-are-guiding-the-spiritual-evolution-of-humanity/





💬 Leave a comment — Brian reads them all.





Check out Brian Ruhe on #SoundCloud https://on.soundcloud.com/WDqgL8VJgvnyaJLMIj

📡 Join the Conversation

Be part of our discussions on alien contact and spiritual evolution. Join our Meetup group:

🔗 https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-et-contact/





🎥 Explore More Content

I encourage you to mirror and share this content for educational and archival purposes.





🔹 30 Playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/

🔹 Brighteon videos & MP3s: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe/home





🙏 Support This Work

Your donations help keep this research alive:

💵 http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

₿ Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe





📚 More from Brian Ruhe

🌐 Website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

📘 My books: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe

📸 Instagram: / brianaruhe

🐦 Twitter: / brianruhe

📘 Facebook: / brian.ruhe.353

🛸 University Galacticus: https://universitygalacticus.org/