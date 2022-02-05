2ND SHOT DEVASTATION. ONE WAS BAD SO TWO WOULD BE GOOD RIGHT?

This case speaks for itself. It's heart wrenching to see these people destroy their own lives. They convinced her to get the shot to avoid "covid" .... but instead she got everything else! In doing so, she basically lost her life.Case:The doctors are all puzzled? What could it be? Swelling in the knees, so went to heart doc to see if it was the heart. He orders a stress test (snorted on that one)...how the hell can she do a stress test with knees so swollen she can barely walk? What kind of mental midget orders that? She can no longer work, is on crutches and going blind. She is one of the unlucky ones in that the jab did not kill quickly. Source: The Kurgan Report.