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How It's Made ~ SV40 Polio Vaccine & Cancer
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1754 views • December 27, 2019
Watch the Polio Vaccine manufacturing process, presented by The National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis "Unconditional Surrender". I guarantee that after you witness this process for yourself you will question any injection.
I encourage you to watch the full documentary "Lethal Injection The Story of Vaccination" and spread the information far and wide.
You can view it here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7hITYIT02rA
Once you read and understand the following, you should be VERY concerned about any injection.
Vaccines have NEVER been safety tested for Carcinogenesis, Mutagenesis or Impairment of Fertility. Some also state not tested for teratogenic potential.
#13. of vaccine inserts state, in the manufacturers' own words, "(Vaccine name) has not been evaluated for its carcinogenic, mutagenic, teratogenic potential, or its potential to impair fertility."
It is telling you outright that you could get cancer, DNA mutation or unable to become pregnant. Teratogens may cause a birth defect in your child if the vaccine is exposed to the fetus.
The manufacturer and the doctor are immune from lawsuits in the case of harm or death caused by any vaccine administered to you or your family / child.
http://experimentalvaccines.org/vaccine-ingredients/
Vaxxed=Unvaxxed -Full Presentation Parts I - VI - PDF
This is a bombshell. CDC did a vaxxed vs unvaxxed study in 1999, and the results were so damning that they hid them from the public and never published them. Luckily, Children's Health Defense put in a FOIA request, and now the information is out.
This is big.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DD9uH_LkbqJssArd9vsDiatjs0PsVhY7/view?fbclid=IwAR0PiI6b4B7U868WKnThbn_X-DXwxbkdToKYRTEWwsOxGr0KVeuDivDU0IU
I encourage you to watch the full documentary "Lethal Injection The Story of Vaccination" and spread the information far and wide.
You can view it here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7hITYIT02rA
Once you read and understand the following, you should be VERY concerned about any injection.
Vaccines have NEVER been safety tested for Carcinogenesis, Mutagenesis or Impairment of Fertility. Some also state not tested for teratogenic potential.
#13. of vaccine inserts state, in the manufacturers' own words, "(Vaccine name) has not been evaluated for its carcinogenic, mutagenic, teratogenic potential, or its potential to impair fertility."
It is telling you outright that you could get cancer, DNA mutation or unable to become pregnant. Teratogens may cause a birth defect in your child if the vaccine is exposed to the fetus.
The manufacturer and the doctor are immune from lawsuits in the case of harm or death caused by any vaccine administered to you or your family / child.
http://experimentalvaccines.org/vaccine-ingredients/
Vaxxed=Unvaxxed -Full Presentation Parts I - VI - PDF
This is a bombshell. CDC did a vaxxed vs unvaxxed study in 1999, and the results were so damning that they hid them from the public and never published them. Luckily, Children's Health Defense put in a FOIA request, and now the information is out.
This is big.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DD9uH_LkbqJssArd9vsDiatjs0PsVhY7/view?fbclid=IwAR0PiI6b4B7U868WKnThbn_X-DXwxbkdToKYRTEWwsOxGr0KVeuDivDU0IU
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