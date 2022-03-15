Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Doctors Enlisted in the Movement to Take Away Guns from Citizens BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 08.14.16)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
False flags are one thing. What if legislation is a distraction ? What if your Doctor is the tool for gun removal ? Why register when you can be monitored by your medical records ? Tune in. Think Happens.
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578
RBN REFERENCED SHOW:
Is Your Doctor a certified Killer? - https://www.brighteon.com/c9f95b0f-fd3f-498f-9117-02df283bf88a