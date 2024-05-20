Create New Account
Don't Blame the Politicos Printing $$, it's the GREEDY Corporations!!
The cultist Democrats and economically illiterate blame greedy corporations for raising their prices after their input cost go up and they're still operating on the same profit margins, yet somehow are achieving record profits that yield them the same buying power. Here is a simple economic explanation. #bidenomics #inflation #prices

