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How Staged Russia/Ukraine War Is Meant To Usher In Digital Currency Control Grid
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1098 views • March 02, 2022
Simple as A B C folks. Use crypto to your advantage for now but I wouldn't invest long term if I were you.
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
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Sources:
https://www.omfif.org/2022/03/cbdc-networks-could-defang-sanction-threats/
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Show Support: https://www.chadchaddington.com/donate
Clown World Dating: https://www.clownworlddating.com
Sources:
https://www.omfif.org/2022/03/cbdc-networks-could-defang-sanction-threats/
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