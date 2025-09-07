Knowledge of "The Pearl of Great Value" Parable

Matthew 13 :45-46 “Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant seeking beautiful pearls, who, when he had found one pearl of great price, went and sold all that he had and bought it."

Matthew 16 :17-19 Jesus answered and said to him, “Blessed are you, Simon Bar-Jonah, for flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but My Father who is in heaven. And I also say to you that you are Peter, and on this rock I will build My church, and the gates of Hades shall not prevail against it. And I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven, and whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven.”

Acts 17 :6 But when they did not find them, they dragged Jason and some brethren to the rulers of the city, crying out, “These who have TURNED THE WORLD UPSIDE DOWN have come here too."

video clip from "PEARL of GREAT VALUE ? WHO COULD'VE KNOWN This PARABLE ?? REVELATION Of The WORD Is Self-Sustaining" by Jonathan Kleck

All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ our Savior and King