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News Update - January 14, 2022 Part 3
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0 view • January 16, 2022
DEFCON Level 2, Iran attack on US embassy in Iraq, global food shortages continues, blackouts & cyber-attacks starting, police across nations uniting with peace marchers, More vaccine dangers being exposed, Gates Foundation donated millions to media outlets, governments around the world paid millions to enforce vaccinations,
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Sourced from 'We The People'
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
NOTE: There is no connection between ‘We The People’ or Judy Byington and this channel
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Sourced from 'We The People'
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
NOTE: There is no connection between ‘We The People’ or Judy Byington and this channel
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