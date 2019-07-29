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Congrats, UK, on PM Boris Johnson, ESTP, Enneagram 8
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6 views • July 29, 2019
Poli-Psych Podcast
Published on Jul 27, 2019
Boris Johnson eSTP Enneagram 8 July 26, 2019
https://youtu.be/xhv8ShOJ7hs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aTQYv...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYDLT...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YypKB...
#BorisJohnsonPM
#MBTI
#Enneagram
#BorisBritain
#Brexit
#EU
#LeaveEU
Fair use of website shots for education, commentary and review. Poli-Psych Podcast musical bumpers are Apple system software clips which are copyright free.
Enneagram and MBTI graphics are original. All original Poli-Psych graphics and channel art copyright 2019 Poli-Psych Podcast / NNAA.
While Poli-Psych Podcast retains copyright to original audio and video content, free reproduction and distribution is permitted and encouraged, so long as alteration is not made to lose or misconstrue meaning, and so long as materials are offered free of charge and without commercial encumbrance.
Video contents are intended for entertainment, and should not be taken as professional advice of any kind.
Follow Poli-Psych Podcast on Twitter: @poli-psyche
Category
News & Politics
Published on Jul 27, 2019
Boris Johnson eSTP Enneagram 8 July 26, 2019
https://youtu.be/xhv8ShOJ7hs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aTQYv...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYDLT...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YypKB...
#BorisJohnsonPM
#MBTI
#Enneagram
#BorisBritain
#Brexit
#EU
#LeaveEU
Fair use of website shots for education, commentary and review. Poli-Psych Podcast musical bumpers are Apple system software clips which are copyright free.
Enneagram and MBTI graphics are original. All original Poli-Psych graphics and channel art copyright 2019 Poli-Psych Podcast / NNAA.
While Poli-Psych Podcast retains copyright to original audio and video content, free reproduction and distribution is permitted and encouraged, so long as alteration is not made to lose or misconstrue meaning, and so long as materials are offered free of charge and without commercial encumbrance.
Video contents are intended for entertainment, and should not be taken as professional advice of any kind.
Follow Poli-Psych Podcast on Twitter: @poli-psyche
Category
News & Politics
Keywords
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