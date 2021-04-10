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MODERN FOODS BLOCK LIFE FORCE
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264 views • April 10, 2021
THE SPIRITUAL GUIDES HAVE SAID HUMANITIES NEW FOODS BLOCK THE LIFE FORCE. THEY HAVE GIVEN US SUGGESTIONS FOR DIET, ESPECIALLY IN THESE TIMES OF GREAT STRESS, NUDGING US BACK TO OUR ANCIENT DIETS AND AWAY FROM MODERN FOODS. THEY ALSO CLAIM THAT OUR ANCESTORS TOLD COMMONERS THAT SORGHUM WAS ANIMAL FEED, KNOWING THAT IT HAD MEDICINAL PROPERTIES.
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