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Israel Just BLEW UP Trump’s Peace Agreement! Iran Closes Strait Again!
The Prisoner
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Jimmy and his live panel show guests discuss the Israeli military’s latest strikes in Lebanon and how the incipient U.S.-Iran negotiation process has been derailed as a result, with Iran claiming the attacks violated the agreement’s first requirement to halt fighting. The segment contends that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pursuing broader regional objectives and intentionally undermining diplomatic efforts, while criticizing the Trump administration’s response as largely symbolic.

Jimmy also dismisses public disagreements between Donald Trump and Netanyahu as political theater, arguing that U.S. support for Israel remains unchanged unless military aid and weapons transfers are halted. The discussion warns that escalating tensions around the Strait of Hormuz could have major economic consequences, including higher energy prices and broader global instability.

Go to a Live Show: https://www.jimmydore.com/tour

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Mirrored - The Jimmy Dore Show

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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

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iranusaisreallebanonpeace deal
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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