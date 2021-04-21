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Breaking: Nancy Pelosi Announces New Religion!!
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190 views • April 21, 2021
Breaking: Nancy Pelosi Announces New Religion!!
On the heels of the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict, Nancy Pelosi canonizes George Floyd's drug overdose death induced media show trial psyop in Saint Hood.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607f5d2943ad51377cb13f4b
On the heels of the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict, Nancy Pelosi canonizes George Floyd's drug overdose death induced media show trial psyop in Saint Hood.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607f5d2943ad51377cb13f4b
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