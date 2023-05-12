Brighteon Broadcast News, May 12, 2023 - Bank failures have only just begun... feat. David Morgan

0:00 Intro

5:42 Headlines

16:48 What is MONEY?

31:42 Interview with David Morgan

1:22:53 Interview with Dr. Deborah Mash





- RFK, Jr. says he will never team up with Trump

- Will Trump ever see the mistake in teaming up with Pfizer and Operation Warp Speed?

- Vitamin D research shows it PREVENTS cancer tumors from growing, especially if people take it earlier

- Why the cancer industry wants to irradiate more women's breasts EARLIER than ever... to cause more cancer

- Why CRYPTO is money, and how mature crypto (emerging tech) has special properties that give it intrinsic value

- How properties like anonymity, non-confiscatability, portability, speed of transfer, etc., add VALUE to crypto

- Full interview with David Morgan on gold, silver, crypto and more bank collapses yet to come

- Full interview with Dr. Deborah Mash, who is championing a natural molecule as an effective addiction treatment drug





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/