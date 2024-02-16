Are civilians in Gaza being purposely starved by Israel Inside Story (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-
Is the starvation of civilians being used by Israel as a weapon of war?
The United Nations is warning that hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza are on the brink of starvation.
Acute levels of hunger are facing around 2 million Palestinians, after many of them lost their homes and livelihoods.
Desperate people, unable to feed themselves or their children, are living in famine-like conditions, some resorting to eating animal feed and weeds to survive.
Is the strangling of food, medicine and other humanitarian supplies being used as collective punishment by the Israeli government?
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Fidaa Al Araj, Food Security & Livelihood Co-ordinator, Oxfam. living in Rafah
Donatella Rovera, Senior Crisis Response Adviser, Amnesty International.
Dr Omar Abdel Mannan is a paediatric neurologist who co-founded the doctors help group called 'health workers of Palestine'.
