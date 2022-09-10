Fake vs. Real

Dems Are Cratering

* What comeback?

* The left’s only strategy: messaging their failures — or malevolent successes?

* Are they providing a better life for women?

* Exposing the anti-woman fallacy.

* Their cries of racism are false and further inflame the nation.

* Who are the real racists?

* They support dismantling proper schooling.

* What is their solution to thugs terrorizing American streets?

* Platitudes about ‘equity’ are more important that safety of citizens.

* Americans suffer while Dems gloat of a [Bidan] comeback.

* This election pits common sense vs. ignorant fantasies.

The Ingraham Angle | 9 September 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6312118971112

