Fake vs. Real

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Dems Are Cratering
* What comeback?
* The left’s only strategy: messaging their failures — or malevolent successes?
* Are they providing a better life for women?
* Exposing the anti-woman fallacy.
* Their cries of racism are false and further inflame the nation.
* Who are the real racists?
* They support dismantling proper schooling.
* What is their solution to thugs terrorizing American streets?
* Platitudes about ‘equity’ are more important that safety of citizens.
* Americans suffer while Dems gloat of a [Bidan] comeback.
* This election pits common sense vs. ignorant fantasies.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 9 September 2022