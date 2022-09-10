Fake vs. Real

Dems Are Cratering
* What comeback?
* The left’s only strategy: messaging their failures — or malevolent successes?
* Are they providing a better life for women?
* Exposing the anti-woman fallacy.
* Their cries of racism are false and further inflame the nation.
* Who are the real racists?
* They support dismantling proper schooling.
* What is their solution to thugs terrorizing American streets?
* Platitudes about ‘equity’ are more important that safety of citizens.
* Americans suffer while Dems gloat of a [Bidan] comeback.
* This election pits common sense vs. ignorant fantasies.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 9 September 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.