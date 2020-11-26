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The Controversial Healing Cure ~ CORONAVIRUS, CLIMATE & 5G ~ MARK GRENON [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
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205 views • November 26, 2020
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO AGE OF TRUTH TV! Support: www.ageoftruth.tv
MARK GRENON is joining Age Of Truth TV from Colombia, South America, for an eye-opening, controversial and informative interview about his life and journey to become the Archbishop of the "Genesis2 Church Of Health & Healing", and especially about their church sacrament, which he claims can cure most dis-eases and illnesses.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- The Controversial Healing Cure
- Dis-Eases & Illnesses.
- Health, healing and dieting: Meat eating vs. Veganism.
- Chlorine Dioxide.
- The roll-out 5G and electromagnetic frequencies.
- Mainstream media reporting.
- Climate Change
- The Coronavirus.
- Vaccines.
- Oils used for healing.
- Mainstream media reporting and biased information.
- Internet censorship & Freedom Of Speech.
- Discernment.
...and there is much more........
For more information on Mark Grenon, visit the following websites:
Books - https://g2churchbooks.org/
G2Church Documentary - http://www.quantumleap.is/
Home page - https://genesis2church.ch/
Interviewed on the 19th of February 2020 by AGE OF TRUTH TV investigative reporter and presenter, Lucas Alexander.
DISCLAIMER !!!
The following presentation only reflects the views, opinions and experiences of the guests interviewed, and do not necessarily represent the views of the creators of this video. Neither can it be seen as professional advice from doctors or scientists. Any information provided in this interview is not intended as medical advice. We advice you to research the topics discussed.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
MARK GRENON is joining Age Of Truth TV from Colombia, South America, for an eye-opening, controversial and informative interview about his life and journey to become the Archbishop of the "Genesis2 Church Of Health & Healing", and especially about their church sacrament, which he claims can cure most dis-eases and illnesses.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- The Controversial Healing Cure
- Dis-Eases & Illnesses.
- Health, healing and dieting: Meat eating vs. Veganism.
- Chlorine Dioxide.
- The roll-out 5G and electromagnetic frequencies.
- Mainstream media reporting.
- Climate Change
- The Coronavirus.
- Vaccines.
- Oils used for healing.
- Mainstream media reporting and biased information.
- Internet censorship & Freedom Of Speech.
- Discernment.
...and there is much more........
For more information on Mark Grenon, visit the following websites:
Books - https://g2churchbooks.org/
G2Church Documentary - http://www.quantumleap.is/
Home page - https://genesis2church.ch/
Interviewed on the 19th of February 2020 by AGE OF TRUTH TV investigative reporter and presenter, Lucas Alexander.
DISCLAIMER !!!
The following presentation only reflects the views, opinions and experiences of the guests interviewed, and do not necessarily represent the views of the creators of this video. Neither can it be seen as professional advice from doctors or scientists. Any information provided in this interview is not intended as medical advice. We advice you to research the topics discussed.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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