[May 17, 2012] America's role in the Last Days: Do we have a date with destiny in 2012? (16.3K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

This is a brief clip from the 2 hour long seminar Babylon Rising: And The First Shall Be Last. Chapter 4 explores the concept of "One Nation Under God" and asks the question, "Which god are we talking about?" Looking at some of the iconography in American symbols, it does not appear that we are talking about the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, but rather the gods, Osiris, Gilgamesh, Apollo and Zeus. Does America have a role to play in the Last Days? Will we be the ones responsible for raising Babylon up from the ashes and resurrecting the Antichrist? Find out in Babylon Rising: And The First Shall Be Last - now available in print, DVD and MP3 formats.

https://testingtheglobe.com

https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy



