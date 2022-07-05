Pastor Cataldo Petrone talks about the new world order during a catechesis

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TODAYS LATEST NEWS AND OTHER VIDEOS TO WATCH https://bit.ly/universaltruth_realinternational_tv LISTEN TO THIS CRIMINAL, PURE INSANITY https://bit.ly/3R8vByg
NO LICENSE NECESSARY TO DRIVE AUTOMOBILE ON PUBLIC ROADS https://bit.ly/3udQYEp
FCC commissioner calls for Apple & Google to ban TikTok An FCC https://bit.ly/3QViXmb
Liberal Cabinet Members Cannot Answer Questions Due To Cabinet Confidence https://bit.ly/3noDsKm
You Will Eat Air and Be Happy (MAKING FOOD FROM THIN AIR) https://bit.ly/3bm84JI
Candidate Krystle Matthews Uses Racially Charged Language While Encouraging Illicit Campaign Tactics and ‘Sleepers…To Run as Republicans’ https://bit.ly/3noiY4G
Scientists: Edible Plants Being Altered To Carry mRNA Vaccine Payload https://bit.ly/3yqATxY
Joe Biden unwittingly helped finance Hunter's trysts with Russia-linked escorts https://bit.ly/3xXf7jF
MIT Scientist, LINKS COVID VAXX AND SEVERE DISEAS… https://bit.ly/3y1GObn
Radical protesters *BUSTED* making threat against a Supreme Court justice https://bit.ly/3HXXpBu
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt issues opinion, ends abortion in Missouri https://bit.ly/3bp5Xoz
Collateral damage study: Lockdowns claimed 170,000 lives in the U.S. alone https://bit.ly/3NpDpsm
The planned oil shortage called out at hearing https://bit.ly/39OMOMf
The NWO (New World Order) prepares their final attack https://bit.ly/3OlR8lu
gain of function monkey pox https://bit.ly/3ycKjgl
Tesla ex-worker rejects $15M payout in race bias lawsuit https://bit.ly/3tZq7fm
Kremlin spokesman says Americans captured in Ukraine committed ‘crimes’ https://bit.ly/3bp4QFg
PAY CLOSE ATTENTION HERE https://bit.ly/3blBis8
The arrival of central bank digital currencies within five years https://bit.ly/3HNXXtl
Former US Congressman Larry McDonald's final interview https://bit.ly/3HLMRVL
Gab CEO Andrew Torba Says Christians Need To Embrace The Metaverse https://bit.ly/3OA0ERF
Pope Francis resigning? Catholics wait with bated breath as rumors swirl https://bit.ly/3AbhXof
Facebook Is Receiving Sensitive Medical Information from Hospital Websites https://bit.ly/3HEfe8a
7 Men Found Dead in Popular Mexico Tourist Area With Gang Warning Messages Written on Corpses https://bit.ly/3n7wM3r
French court orders 4G turn off after 40 cow deaths https://bit.ly/3zC3NMr
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