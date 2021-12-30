© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RYSA 02 - The Secret Covenant of the Black Alliance
Follow
0
Share
Report
38 views • December 30, 2021
"The world is part of an illusion so large, so vast, it escapes the perception of all but those who have wielded power for their dark benefit. Even so their insanity keeps the lords of this power from any consciousness of their derangement. Those of Humanity who see are thought of as insane. The illusion is made from separate fronts to prevent anyone from seeing the connections between those who plot and create evil. They behave as if they are not connected to keep the illusion alive. Their goal is accomplished one drop at a time so as to never bring suspicion upon themselves. This prevents us from seeing the changes as they occur to our world.
"They always stand above the relative field of human experience for they exist within a secret covenant of what appears to be an absolute power. They work together and always remain bound by blood and secrecy. Death comes to those who speak of the secret or challenge them directly. They keep the lifespans of Humanity short and minds weak while pretending to do the opposite. They use knowledge of science and technology in subtle ways so Humanity never sees what is happening. They use soft metals--aging accelerators--and sedatives in food and water and in the air. Humanity is blanketed by poisons everywhere they turn...
"They always stand above the relative field of human experience for they exist within a secret covenant of what appears to be an absolute power. They work together and always remain bound by blood and secrecy. Death comes to those who speak of the secret or challenge them directly. They keep the lifespans of Humanity short and minds weak while pretending to do the opposite. They use knowledge of science and technology in subtle ways so Humanity never sees what is happening. They use soft metals--aging accelerators--and sedatives in food and water and in the air. Humanity is blanketed by poisons everywhere they turn...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.