RYSA 02 - The Secret Covenant of the Black Alliance

"The world is part of an illusion so large, so vast, it escapes the perception of all but those who have wielded power for their dark benefit. Even so their insanity keeps the lords of this power from any consciousness of their derangement. Those of Humanity who see are thought of as insane. The illusion is made from separate fronts to prevent anyone from seeing the connections between those who plot and create evil. They behave as if they are not connected to keep the illusion alive. Their goal is accomplished one drop at a time so as to never bring suspicion upon themselves. This prevents us from seeing the changes as they occur to our world.



"They always stand above the relative field of human experience for they exist within a secret covenant of what appears to be an absolute power. They work together and always remain bound by blood and secrecy. Death comes to those who speak of the secret or challenge them directly. They keep the lifespans of Humanity short and minds weak while pretending to do the opposite. They use knowledge of science and technology in subtle ways so Humanity never sees what is happening. They use soft metals--aging accelerators--and sedatives in food and water and in the air. Humanity is blanketed by poisons everywhere they turn...