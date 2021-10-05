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"FORCED TO WATCH MY MOTHER'S EXORCISM!" Freedomain Call In
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71 views • October 05, 2021
www.freedomain.com
Dear Stefan
I'm writing this email because I really would like to talk to you. I'm in a big life changing situation but I believe there are still past ghosts that are holding me back. I was raised by my grandmother who has been abusive to me since the age of 3. I wasn't alone in the household I live with my older sister. My mom has schizophrenia and my dad left me when I was 3 years old. I've met my father once after a lot of convincing from my brother (that I found out about when I was 17 years old.) There is a lot more I could add, but I don't think it's worth writing it all.
My main question now is that I'm in a relationship with a woman that seems to be ideal for me, how do I not mess it up. Because my best friend that knows me for 7 years and we were closely connected told me I do have anger issues (I'm working on it and I believe I made good progress when compared to the past me.)
Also I have my own company but somehow I feel like I don't deserve any of that. Now that my sister is pregnant I have the duty to pay my grandma and my mother every second month. There were times I wouldn't have enough food for myself but I'd send money to them. I understand it sounds absurd to you. If we could have a call I think I can clarify things better. I've followed your podcasts since 2019 and It helped me a lot.
Thank you Stefan. Hope to talk to you soon...
Dear Stefan
I'm writing this email because I really would like to talk to you. I'm in a big life changing situation but I believe there are still past ghosts that are holding me back. I was raised by my grandmother who has been abusive to me since the age of 3. I wasn't alone in the household I live with my older sister. My mom has schizophrenia and my dad left me when I was 3 years old. I've met my father once after a lot of convincing from my brother (that I found out about when I was 17 years old.) There is a lot more I could add, but I don't think it's worth writing it all.
My main question now is that I'm in a relationship with a woman that seems to be ideal for me, how do I not mess it up. Because my best friend that knows me for 7 years and we were closely connected told me I do have anger issues (I'm working on it and I believe I made good progress when compared to the past me.)
Also I have my own company but somehow I feel like I don't deserve any of that. Now that my sister is pregnant I have the duty to pay my grandma and my mother every second month. There were times I wouldn't have enough food for myself but I'd send money to them. I understand it sounds absurd to you. If we could have a call I think I can clarify things better. I've followed your podcasts since 2019 and It helped me a lot.
Thank you Stefan. Hope to talk to you soon...
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