Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
We asked Church going people, who would draw a bigger crowd, Donald J Trump, or Jesus?
30 views
channel image
HeavenCastleShip
Published 17 hours ago |

Part 20, of "The Galilee Gathering" & The results are in from our Bible understanding 90-day test, observations from around the world. At a specially called meeting, who do they think would proportionally draw a bigger crowd to that meeting, Donald J. Trump, or Jesus Christ? (Considering the US population is way over 300 million and two thousand years ago Israel's population was about 6 million).

Keywords
bibleheavenharvestend timesrevelationgrapeslazarusmarythe wrath of godgod is goodmarthagalileetop 3heaven castle shipriver of bloodgalilee gathering

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket