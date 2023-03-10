We asked Church going people, who would draw a bigger crowd, Donald J Trump, or Jesus?

Part 20, of "The Galilee Gathering" & The results are in from our Bible understanding 90-day test, observations from around the world. At a specially called meeting, who do they think would proportionally draw a bigger crowd to that meeting, Donald J. Trump, or Jesus Christ? (Considering the US population is way over 300 million and two thousand years ago Israel's population was about 6 million).
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.