OFF DUTY COP MISTAKES CIGARETTE FOR DRUGS 🚬 COPS THEN TEAR APART HIS TRUCK 🛻 FIND NOTHING❗

In Marysville, Michigan, Jake Kidder was washing his truck at a self serve car wash. An off duty police officer claims to have seen a black man in a Cadillac hand a suspicious bag to Mr. Kidder. Assuming he handed him drugs, he called his on-duty buddies, who responded within minutes. They confronted Mr. Kidder, who responded that the black man was his coworker, who handed him a cigarette. This occurred in St. Clair County, Michigan.
https://thecivilrightslawyer.com/2025/04/04/off-duty-cop-mistakes-cigarette-for-drugs-cops-tear-apart-his-truck-find-nothing/
Jake's channel with the full raw footage: / @jasonkidder8379
St. Clair County Sheriff's Department
1170 Michigan Road
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 987-1700
Marysville Police Department
1355 Delaware
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-6300
