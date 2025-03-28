© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Spring needs grit—Biohack number 13: Black coffee
Caffeine jacks strength and torches fat. Research shows it boosts focus—key for rugged trails. No cream, no sugar—pure power. Brew up, and you’re a springtime titan!
Source: Journal of Applied Physiology
