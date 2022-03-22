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What will be the end? The best wine preserved in new skins/ Joel 2:28
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78 views • March 22, 2022
Prophetic Poetry given March 21st 2022 9:30pm
Starts with a question how the end will be and gives some insight about purpose of creation
Children and old men will prophecy and conform each other
The best wine in new skins are preserved for the end
Scriptures:
John 2:1-10
Matthew 9:17/ Mark 2:22/ Luke 5:37-38
2 Corinthians 5:17
Revelation 21:1-5
Genesis 1:26-27
Psalm 115:4-8
Isaiah 41:4/ Isaiah 48:12/ Revelation 22:13
Matthew 24:34/ Mark 13:30/ Luke 21:32
Joel 2:28/ Acts 2:17
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/poetry-2022-03-21-best-wine-and-the-end/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Starts with a question how the end will be and gives some insight about purpose of creation
Children and old men will prophecy and conform each other
The best wine in new skins are preserved for the end
Scriptures:
John 2:1-10
Matthew 9:17/ Mark 2:22/ Luke 5:37-38
2 Corinthians 5:17
Revelation 21:1-5
Genesis 1:26-27
Psalm 115:4-8
Isaiah 41:4/ Isaiah 48:12/ Revelation 22:13
Matthew 24:34/ Mark 13:30/ Luke 21:32
Joel 2:28/ Acts 2:17
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/poetry-2022-03-21-best-wine-and-the-end/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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