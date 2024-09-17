BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SCAMMER RAGES AFTER MISSING OUT ON 💲7,000❗ ₪ SCAMMER REVOLTS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
90 views • 7 months ago

Scamming people out of THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS AT A TIME IS 'BUSINESS'?!?


Please tell us all what business school you attended, chickenhead 🐔


Scammer thinks she is going to get $7,000 from me? NEVER! Instead I get here to lose her mind with RAGE!


Twitch:

https://www.twitch.tv/scammerrevolts


Second Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@SRevolts


? Support me! ?

Patreon:

https://www.patreon.com/scammerrevolts


? Where you can find me! ?

Discord:

https://discord.gg/f8Rhf2nNEg


Insta:

https://www.instagram.com/scammerrevolts


Website:

https://www.Scammerrevolts.com


Twitch:

https://www.twitch.tv/scammerrevolts


Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/SRevolts/


Odysee:

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScammerRevolts:b0


TikTok:

https://www.tiktok.com/@realscammerrevolts


TSU:

https://techscammersunited.com/u/scammerrevolts


? Chapters ?


0:00

Intro


0:49

Context


1:53

Start of the call


4:27

Commentary


5:38

Calling back


8:46

Commentary


9:44

Calling back again (rage)


19:04

Commentary


20:22

Last call back


21:36

outtro


? Tags ?

#ScammerRevolts #SR #srarmy


? Background Footage Credit ?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_MZ7UZ5frCI

Keywords
wickednessmonkey businessmulti pronged offensivescammer revoltspch scammer
