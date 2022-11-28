For
now, all those involved obeyed all the Lord had commanded. Their ordination was
complete; their priesthood was valid. God would accept their service and their
intercession for the people. The eighth
day has a lot of meaning. The seventh day is the last day of the week.
Saturday. The eighth day was actually
the first day of the new week or Sunday.
Why didn’t they say the first day of the week? It was called that in the New Testament in a
couple of places. But in the OT it is
called the eighth day in fulfillment of the seventh day of rest to the eighth
day of a new beginning. The end of the law to the beginning of Grace.
