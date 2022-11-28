For now, all those involved obeyed all the Lord had commanded. Their ordination was complete; their priesthood was valid. God would accept their service and their intercession for the people. The eighth day has a lot of meaning. The seventh day is the last day of the week. Saturday. The eighth day was actually the first day of the new week or Sunday. Why didn’t they say the first day of the week? It was called that in the New Testament in a couple of places. But in the OT it is called the eighth day in fulfillment of the seventh day of rest to the eighth day of a new beginning. The end of the law to the beginning of Grace.

