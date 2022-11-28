Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Eighth Day
6 views
channel image
Pastor Jack Ward
Published Yesterday |

For now, all those involved obeyed all the Lord had commanded. Their ordination was complete; their priesthood was valid. God would accept their service and their intercession for the people.   The eighth day has a lot of meaning. The seventh day is the last day of the week. Saturday.  The eighth day was actually the first day of the new week or Sunday.  Why didn’t they say the first day of the week?  It was called that in the New Testament in a couple of places.  But in the OT it is called the eighth day in fulfillment of the seventh day of rest to the eighth day of a new beginning. The end of the law to the beginning of Grace. 

Keywords
bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket